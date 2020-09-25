NYC Puts Private Schools in NYC Neighborhoods Seeing COVID Uptick on Alert

BROOKLYN -

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:28 pm |

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi speaking at a press conference in Boro Park on Friday. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

The Health Department has issued Commissioner’s Orders to private schools in neighborhoods experiencing a COVID-19 uptick, putting the schools on alert that any violation of guidelines may result in closure and a $1,000 fine.

The zip codes are 11415 and 11691 in Queens; and 11204, 11223, 11230, 11219, 11229 and 11210

The restrictions are as follows:

All individuals on the school premises should remain at least 6 feet apart at all times, except in emergencies or when doing so would create a safety hazard;

Face coverings are required in school buildings at all times, except for individuals who cannot wear a face covering because of developmental, medical or age reasons;

Coordinating with the Health Department and the Test + Trace Corps to identify, isolate and prevent the spread of COVID-19; and

Following established protocols for opening and closing schools if a student or staff is confirmed with COVID-19, and excluding students and staff who have symptoms of or are confirmed with COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19.

All schools are required to follow these guidelines, but Commissioner’s Orders serve as an alert that any school in these areas found to be violating the guidelines are subject to immediate closure.

The Commissioner’s Orders are the result of a COVID spike in Jewish communities in these neighborhoods, and don’t apply to public schools. Several yeshivos have been closed this week by the city.

Inspectors will be visiting the private schools in these zip codes to check for compliance.

“This may be the most precarious position with COVID-19 we have experienced in months, and we must immediately take action to protect our communities,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Protecting against COVID-19 requires a group response. It is critical for us to follow public health guidance, most importantly the Core 4: Wear face coverings, keep physical distance, keep your hands clean, and stay home if you are sick.”

