Minister: To Fly Now, Passengers Must Have Purchased Tickets Before Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4:43 am |

Pilots seen at Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday, during a nationwide lockdown. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Passengers will be allowed to leave Israel on flights during the lockdown, as long as they purchased their ticket before the national lockdown begins at 2 p.m. on Friday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev said.

Upon arrival at the airport, a reference must be presented for the date of purchase of the ticket, a valid ticket for the date of the flight and a negative corona check according to the requirements of the destination country.

The Knesset passed the proposal of Regev as debates continue to rage over precise details of the lockdown.