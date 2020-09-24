U.S. to Announce More Iran Sanctions on Thursday, Top Envoy Says

Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:54 am |

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2019. (Charly Triballeau/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

The United States will slap new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and entities including a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.

Navid Afkari was executed earlier this month after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018, Iranian state media reported, in a case that has sparked international outcry. Iran’s Supreme Court rejected a review of the case in late August.