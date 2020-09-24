NYC Reports 6 West Nile Virus cases, 1 Death

NEW YORK -

New York City has reported its first confirmed cases of West Nile virus for the 2020 season, including one death, the Health Department announced Thursday.

Six New Yorkers have been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne infection: two from Queens, two from Manhattan, one from Staten Island and one from Brooklyn. One Manhattan resident is believed to have been infected while outside New York. All six were hospitalized; one died and the other five have been discharged. The decedent was over 65 years old; age is a risk factor for severe West Nile virus outcomes.

This is the first death from the West Nile virus in New York City since 2018.

People in New York City have been diagnosed with the West Nile virus every year since 1999, with most identified between late July and October. The number of human cases has ranged from three to 47 annually. Ten New Yorkers were diagnosed with West Nile virus during the 2019 season. Of the 434 New Yorkers diagnosed with West Nile virus since 1999, 47 (11%) died.

This summer, the Health Department has conducted 11 adulticiding spray operations and two aerial larvicide treatments to reduce the risk of West Nile virus. Additional mosquito treatments are planned.

In individuals over 50 or with a weakened immune system, West Nile virus can cause severe illness, including meningitis and encephalitis, sometimes resulting in permanent or long-term complications such as muscle weakness, fatigue, confusion and depression. Others may experience milder symptoms, which include headache, fever, fatigue, and rash. New Yorkers can learn more about West Nile virus and how to protect themselves from mosquito bites at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/mosquitoes.page

Here are tips for reducing exposure to mosquitoes: