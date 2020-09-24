Department of Health Issues Warning to Neighborhoods With High Infection Rates

NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 8:10 pm |

The NYC Dept of Health issued a cautionary notice on Thursday, September 24, that if the elevated positivity levels in Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods do not reverse themselves, the city will begin enforcing restrictions on activities in these areas.

Beginning Friday, September 25, there will be regular inspections of all non-public schools within areas where these clusters have appeared and in adjacent zip codes.

Restrictions which will be considered include prohibiting all gatherings of more than 10 persons, issuing fines for refusals to wear a mask after being offered one, ordering private schools and child care centers to close if they don’t meet DOE standards, and lastly, closing all non-essential businesses immediately.

Newspaper ads in local and community papers will be posted with a focus this week on Yom Kippur. In addition, five sound trucks and multiple ambulances were sent out Thursday and will continue through Friday to amplify testing messaging in English and Yiddish.