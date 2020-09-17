Poll: Yamina Up to 22 Seats as Likud Falls

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:45 am |

Voting slips at a voting station in Yerushalayim, during the Knesset elections, on March 2. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A new poll published by Channel 13 on Wednesday projected that should elections be held at this time, the Likud would win 30 Knesset seats, down from their current 36 , and the Yamina Party would secure 22 seats.

The Channel 13 poll last week saw Likud win 31 seats to Yamina’s 21 mandates, meaning that the national-religious party is beginning to gnaw at Likud’s political power.

Yesh Atid was steady from the previous survey with 18 seats, followed by the Arab List with 12, Blue and White (8), Yisrael Beytenu (8) and Meretz (8).

The chareidi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism had seven mandates each.

As the previous poll indicated, the Labor Party was not expected to pass the Knesset electoral threshold.

Also falling below the electoral threshold are Gesher, Habayit Hayehudi, Derech Eretz, and the Otzma Yehudit parties.

These results left the overall blocs largely unchanged, with the right-wing bloc projected to win 66 seats and the center-left bloc 46.

Asked who they believe is best suited for the role of prime minister, 31% of respondents named Netanyahu, compared to 32% last week.

Other results held steady with 18% saying Bennett was best suited for the position; 13% named Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, and only 10% chose Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

Another 28% of the respondents named other lawmakers or said they had no opinion on the matter.