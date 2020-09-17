Man Dead, Eight First Responders Injured After Crash in Williamsburg

NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:46 am |

A FDNY truck. (Whiskey Glass/Flickr)

A man died and firefighters were injured in a crash involving an FDNY vehicle which collided with an ambulance early Thursday morning, NBC News reported.

Authorities said that the incident occurred before 2 a.m. at Myrtle and Throop Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The 59-year-old man who died was in the back of the ambulance when the vehicle collided with the FDNY ladder truck. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was rushed the hospital in critical condition.

Six FDNY members inside the truck and two EMTs in the ambulance were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.