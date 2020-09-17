Fly the Friendly Kosher Skies of…Emirate Airlines

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:41 pm |

An Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck, File)

Jewish travelers to Dubai can look forward to kosher food on the Tel Aviv-Dubai route, Globes reported on Thursday.

The Emirate Airlines meal service company Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) is partnering with the Orthodox Union (OU) and the South African Union of Orthodox Synagogues (UOS) to provide kosher-certified meal to the new service, to be called Kosher Arabia. KA is expected to begin production by January 2021.

One of the world’s largest catering operations, serving more than 100 airlines, Emirates Flight Catering isn’t a newcomer to airline food, including the kosher kind.

As EKFC CEO Saeed Mohammed said: “We are delighted to enter into an agreement to provide kosher food. For many years, EKFC has been offering kosher meals primarily to our airline customers, via an outsourced supplier overseas. We’ve been watching the global trends for kosher food, and with recent developments we expect that demand for kosher food in the UAE and region will grow quickly. Our partnership will cover all food channels and we will also explore opening restaurants across Dubai and the GCC.”

The Tel Aviv – Dubai route will also serve Israelis travelling eastwards with connection flights in the UAE to India, China, Japan, Australia and more, the airline said.