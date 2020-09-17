El Al to Restart Some Flights to U.S., Europe in October

YERUSHALAYIM -

Parked El Al planes at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

El Al will restart some flights to international destinations in October, ending an unprecedented shutdown, which saw the airline suspend passenger and cargo service, the company said on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after the airline came under new ownership, with Eli Rozenberg to take a controlling stake in the carrier following a restructuring agreement meant to save the iconic business.

Scheduled flights to New York, London and Paris will begin on October 12 as part of a gradual return to operations, El Al said in a statement.

“The flights to these destinations will be carried out on the company’s Dreamliner planes” with tourist, premium and business class seats, the company said.

The statement noted that currently entry into Israel is still only permitted to those who have an Israeli passport, in accordance with government regulations.

In addition to the passenger flights, El Al will offer cargo services to Shanghai, Mumbai and Hong Kong from September 21 and charter flights to a limited number of European destinations.

From the beginning of October, the company will provide scheduled passenger services to Athens.

The already troubled airline has struggled to cope with a massive downturn in international travel wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. While some international travel has resumed, Israel still largely bars the entry of foreigners and quarantine requirements upon return have made flying abroad difficult for many Israelis.