Due to Lock Down, Student Entry to Israel Abruptly Halted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:03 am |

Travellers wearing face masks for fear of the coronavirus arrive at Ben Gurion airport on Thursday. (Flash90)

Israel will be entering a three week lock down, beginning Friday, Erev Rosh Hashanah, at 2 p.m. In conjunction with this, on Thursday, the Interior Ministry suddenly announced that, effective immediately, no permits to enter Israel will be issued to students. This was first reported by Chaim V’Chessed.

As reported previously, a process was established to allow entry of foreign yeshivah and seminar students into Israel. This process has allowed thousands of students to return to their studies in Eretz Yisrael. Now, this process has been suspended, until the conclusion of the lockdown.

The letter of the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry announcement states that students who have already received their travel permits will be allowed to enter Israel – even during the lock down. The lock down is currently scheduled to end on October 10.

It is unclear if entry permits will continue to be issued for exceptional circumstances, such as weddings, bar mitzvas and births. Sources told Chaim V’Chessed that these permits will continue to be granted. However, they did not have official confirmation of this.