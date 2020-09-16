BD’E – Rebbetzin Shulamis (Prager) Keller, A”h

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:33 pm

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Rebbitzen Shulamis (Prager) Keller, a”h.

The Rebbitzen was married to Harav Shlomo Prager, zt”l, a noted talmid chacham and magid shiur in Yeshiva of Eastern Parkway for many years. Several years after his petirah she married Harav Chaim Dov Keller, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe-Chicago.

The Rebbitzen was a Mechaneches par excellence, teaching for many years in Bais Yaakov High School in New York, and served as as the Menaheles of Pupa High School in Williamsburg and Tiferes Bais Yaakov High School of Brooklyn. After her move to Chicago, she founded Bais Yaakov High School of Chicago, which she nurtured into a premier institution for chinuch habanos.

The levayah is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 at Bais Yaakov High School of Lakewood, 277 James Street. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael.

The Rebbitzen is survived by her sons Harav Mordechai Prager, Sgan Rosh Kollel of the West Side, Reb Shmuel Prager of Monsey, Harav Avraham Moshe Prager of Yerushalayim, and Rabbi Yaakov Shiya Prager of Lakewood; and her daughters Mrs. Chana Leah Kohn of Monsey, Mrs. Sara Blimah Katz of Lakewood, and Mrs. Chaya Goldy Jaroslowitz of Lakewood. The Rebbitzen was predeceased by her son Harav Yisrael Chaim Prager, zt”l, Mashgiach of Yeshivas Novominsk.

Tehi zichrah baruch.