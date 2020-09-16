Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:47 pm |

Above is the Abraham Accords declaration signed by the Israeli Prime Minister, the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE, and the U.S. President.

Below is the bilateral declaration between Israel and Bahrain.

Below is the bilateral agreement between Israel and the UAE. The UAE document is far more detailed than the Bahraini one, because whereas Bahrain only agreed to a normalization deal on September 11, four days before the signing ceremony, UAE agreed to a deal on August 13, allowing for a more detailed agreement to be ready in time for the ceremony.