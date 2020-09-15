U.S. Justice Department Subpoenas Publisher of John Bolton’s Book

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:42 pm |

Copies of John Bolton’s book ‘The Room Where It Happened’ are pictured on display at a bookstore. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton mishandled classified information when he published a book about his time in the White House, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the accuracy of the report. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment, as did the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster.

According to the Journal, federal prosecutors sent grand jury subpoenas on Monday to Bolton’s literary agent, Javelin, and Simon & Schuster, which published “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”

The subpoenas requested all communications with Bolton, the newspaper reported, citing anonymous sources. The paper also said that Bolton has not received a grand jury subpoena.

A spokesman for Javelin and Bolton’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Trump administration previously sought a court order to prevent Bolton from publishing the book, which is highly critical of Trump.

In seeking the injunction, the Justice Department had argued that the book contained classified information that could threaten national security.