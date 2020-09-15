Matzeivos Damaged at Polish Jewish Cemetery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Toppled headstones seen at the Jewish cemetery in Zabrze, southern Poland. (Dariusz Walerjański)

Approximately 20 tombstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in Zabrze, southern Poland. This is the third time such vandalism has been reported this month.

Dariusz Walerjanski, caretaker of the cemetery for 30 years, described the act and posted photos online, in which broken tombstones are seen.

“After many years of peace and tolerance, and understanding for the place where the dead rest, an act of vandalism was committed. It’s a rude act of stupidity. I can’t find an answer for why someone planned and did it,” he wrote. “Police are searching for the perpetrators.”