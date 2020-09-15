4,812 New Coronavirus Cases in Israel; Infection Rate at 10%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:36 am |

A Shaare Zedek medical team member wearing protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital on Monday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Tuesday morning that 4,812 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last day, breaking the record for new daily cases.

With over 47,000 tests conducted, the contagion rate now stands at an alarming 10%.

The country also saw the record for hospitalized coronavirus patients broken as well, with 1,145 coronavirus carriers currently being treated in hospitals.

The ministry said 521 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 141 requiring ventilator support.

The death toll from coronavirus-related complications has reached 1,136.