Navalny Making Further Progress Recovering from Poisoning Attempt, Can Leave Hospital Bed

BERLIN (Reuters) -

Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:40 pm |

Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. (REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/File Photo)

Hospitalized Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is making further progress and has been completely weaned off mechanical ventilation, Berlin’s Charite hospital said on Monday.

“He is currently undergoing mobilization and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time,” said the hospital, where Navalny is being treated for what Germany and its major allies have described as a poison attack.

The German government said earlier on Monday laboratories in Sweden and France have independently confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok.

The fact that independent laboratories in other countries have confirmed Germany’s conclusion that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Russian military nerve agent should bring an end to criticism of Germany’s finding, Germany’s foreign minister said.

“We do not expect the bearer of bad news – namely us – to be criticized any more,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference in Berlin.