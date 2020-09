Monday, September 14, 2020 at 7:46 pm |

Jared Kushner handing over a sefer Torah to the king of Bahrain to be given over to the shul in his country. (Avi Berkowitz)

Jared Kushner, U.S. special adviser to President Trump, gave His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain a sefer Torah that he purchased with his own funds. The sefer Torah was presented as a gift for a shul in Bahrain.