3,167 New Coronavirus Cases; Death Toll Rises to 1,119

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 14, 2020 at 5:21 am |

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at Ziv Medical Center, in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

As Israel prepares to head into its second lockdown at the end of the week, the country saw 3,167 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, health officials said Monday morning.

The infection rate was still very high, with 34,749 tests conducted on Sunday, giving an infection rate of 9.4%, the highest since last week.

A total of 519 people were reported to be hospitalized in serious condition, of which 144 were on ventilators.

The Israeli death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,119 people.