September 13, 2020
September 13, 2020
כ"ד אלול תש"פ
כ"ד אלול תש"פ
Community
Yeshiva Talmidim Return to Class Across America
Yeshiva Talmidim Return to Class Across America
כ"ד אלול תש"פ
כ"ד אלול תש"פ
Rabbi Sharaga Hershkowitz,
Mashgiach
, addressing
mesivta talmidim
of Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim/Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, at the beginning of the
zman
.
At the Veitzner Cheder in Chicago, third grade students
daven
in their classroom.
Talmidim at Veitzner Cheder arriving on the first day of the new school year.
Rabbi Shmuel Ochs,
Menahel
of Torah Academy of Boston, welcomes a first grader on the first day of school.
Torah Academy of Boston on the first day of school.
Providence Hebrew Day School on the first day of school.
Celebrating
haschalas gemara
at Bais Chinuch Harav Dessler/Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.
At Torah Academy of Buffalo Grove learning Navi together in the fresh air.
Back to school at Ohr Torah of Cincinnati.
Talmidim
return to Yeshiva Elementary School of Miami Beach.
