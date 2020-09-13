Community

Yeshiva Talmidim Return to Class Across America

Rabbi Sharaga Hershkowitz, Mashgiach, addressing mesivta talmidim of Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim/Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, at the beginning of the zman.
At the Veitzner Cheder in Chicago, third grade students daven in their classroom.
Talmidim at Veitzner Cheder arriving on the first day of the new school year.
Rabbi Shmuel Ochs, Menahel of Torah Academy of Boston, welcomes a first grader on the first day of school.
Torah Academy of Boston on the first day of school.
Providence Hebrew Day School on the first day of school.
Celebrating haschalas gemara at Bais Chinuch Harav Dessler/Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.
At Torah Academy of Buffalo Grove learning Navi together in the fresh air.
Back to school at Ohr Torah of Cincinnati.
Talmidim return to Yeshiva Elementary School of Miami Beach.

 