Demonstrators Try to Block Netanyahu’s Route to Airport

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 pm |

Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Ben Gurion International Airport on September 13, 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

In a bid to disrupt Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s departure for Washington on Sunday night, protesters gathered to block a road leading to Ben Gurion Airport, according to media reports.

Netanyahu is due at the White House on Tuesday for the official signing of normalization accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Protesters on foot and in cars were trying to block the Bedek junction on Road 40, near the airport, Kan reported.

On Motzoei Shabbos, thousands again took part in the latest in a series of anti-Netanyahu demonstrations outside the PM’s official residence in Yerushalayim, demanding that he resign due to corruption charges and alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the demonstrators also expressed anger over Netanyahu’s trip abroad just as the country appears headed for another coronavirus lockdown, The Times of Israel reported. The demonstration along the PM’s route to the airport was allegedly a consequence of these high feelings.