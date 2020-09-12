Gov’t to Vote on Plans for Lockdown on Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8:22 pm |

Israeli police seen at the entrance to the neighborhood of Ramot in Yerushalayim as Israel enforced a a night curfew to cities which have been badly affected by the coronavirus. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The government will convene on Sunday to vote on locking down the country for at least two weeks beginning on September 18, Erev Rosh Hashanah. The meeting comes as the number of new daily and hospitalized patients skyrockets. The general lockdown is expected to last until October 9.

The Health Ministry said Motzoei Shabbos that it recorded 3,962 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The country’s death toll also rose to 1,101.

Among the 492 individuals hospitalized in serious condition, 138 are currently on ventilators.

Earlier this week, Israel saw a record-high daily infection rate, topping 4,146 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

With over 47,000 tests performed on Friday, the positive test ratio stood at 8.8%, a result consistent with the past few days.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 34,731, including 991 patients in hospitals.