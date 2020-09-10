Discrimination at Bat Yam’s Train Station: ‘Chareidim Can’t Board’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 5:21 am |

View of the train station in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A man dressed as an inspector of the Israel Railways blocked on Thursday a number of chareidi passengers from boarding the train at the train station in Bat Yam.

The inspector physically prevented the passengers from boarding, saying: “The chareidim will not board.”

Another passenger, who was not chareidi, documented the inspector and urged the chareidi passengers to board the train anyway. The inspector shouted at the passenger who was photographing to stop taking pictures.

Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman spoke with Transportation Minister Miri Regev about the shocking documentation. Regev said that she was shocked to see the shocking and difficult video, and ordered an immediate investigation of the matter. “Such statements and conduct are not acceptable.”

A preliminary investigation conducted by Minister Regev with the CEO of Israel Railways shows that this man was not an Israel Railways employee but an impostor who entered the station and was later detained by police. The minister instructed the director-general of the railway to check how an impostor arrived on the train and managed to impersonate a staff member and abuse the public, something that must not happen.

This latest event joins the claims of chareidi mayors, MKs and public activists about discrimination against the chareidi public in the battle against the coronavirus.

“I want to hold a press conference and call on the Arabs, the Ethiopians and tell them – come together, if we are already the scapegoat of Israeli society, then let’s unite forces,” Mayor Rabbi Yisrael Porush of Elad said in an interview with Yisrael Hayom published Thursday.