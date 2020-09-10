BD’E – Rabbi Nosson Hakohein Graph, Z”l

NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:36 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Rabbi Nosson Hakohen Graph, Mashgiach Kashrus in Milano. He was 45 years old.

He was a Mashgiach Kashrus and lived next to his father-in-law, Harav Levi Chizkiyahu, z’’l, the Chabad Shaliach in Italy. He was born in Yerushalayim and learnt in Gerrer Mosdos. He was known for his his honesty, iiras Shamayim, emunas chachamim and ahavas chesed.

Five years ago, he was stabbed by a terrorist but survived his critical injuries.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. He was buried in Har Hazeisim.