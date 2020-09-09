NYC School Buses to Begin on the First Day of School

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:32 pm |

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio speaking about school busses for the planned start of school on September 21. (Office of the Mayor)

Mayor Bill De Blasio announced today that school bus service will be available for 100,000 students on the very first day of school, which is scheduled for September 21.

“School bus service will be back and will be available to all children who need it,” Mayor De Blasio said.

The city will provide some 60 bus companies with PPE, with a total of 300,000 masks, 10,000 face shields and 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer being made available.

Safety precautions include requirements that students and adults on board buses wear masks, social distancing will be enforced, and windows on the buses will be opened.

In addition, there will be nightly deep cleaning and electrostatic cleaning of each bus garage.

The mayor said that this year, there will be 5,962 Special Education routes and 2,470 General Education routes available. The amount of seats will be less than the usual 140,000 seats since two out of five students will be learning remotely in the Blended Learning format that the city is implementing.

Between Wednesday and the end of the week, all families will be notified of the route for their child’s transportation to school.