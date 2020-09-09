Kallah Who Collapsed at Wedding Passes Away at Siroka Medical Center

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 9:07 pm |

Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. (Avishai Teicher)

Dr. Shirley Elmasi Ariel, a 34 year old pediatrician who had a heart attack and collapsed at her own wedding about a week and a half ago, passed away on Wednesday, September 9 at Soroka Medical Center, after paramedics and doctors fought to save her life.

From the moment she collapsed, prolonged resuscitation efforts were performed on Dr. Elmasi Ariel as crews fought for her life.

“Shirley was evacuated to the hospital during a lengthy resuscitation,” Soroka reported, “and she was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery in a very serious condition.”

Many doctors were amongst the guests attending the home wedding, including her husband, who is a doctor and performed prolonged resuscitation operations on her.

MDA paramedic Moshe Moore, who arrived at the scene after the collapse, said at the time that “the feelings were difficult. We fought for her life along with other doctors. It is difficult to see a young woman with a wedding dress when she is unconscious. ”

The hospital added that “we share the heavy grief of her husband, a doctor in the obstetrics division at the medical center, the family and all the staff at the medical center.”