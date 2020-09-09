Indoor Dining to Resume in New York, Cuomo Says

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:41 pm |

William McCarthy, the director of operations at Junior’s Restaurant, delivers a tray of cheesecakes to a front counter. The restaurant is closed except for takeout. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

At a press conference today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining could resume at the end of the month.

Beginning on September 30th, restaurants and eateries would be allow to serve customers indoors at 25% capacity.

Temperature checks will be required for all customers, and at least one person in every group will be required to provide information for contact tracing.

Restaurants must close by midnight, and bar service within restaurants will be closed entirely.

Restaurants are expected to adhere to state guidelines, including having air filtration and ventilation systems installed, and there will be random inspections.

Restaurants were some of the small businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.