Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:31 am |

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:31 am |

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Rebbitzen Hana Kaminsky, a”h, wife of ybl”c Harav Hershel Kaminsky, shlita of Mirrer Yeshiva and daughter of Harav Shmuel Berenbaum, zt”l.

The levayah is scheduled at 11:00 am at Shomrei Hadas, 14th Avenue and 37th Street in Boro Park.

Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael.

Tehi zichrah baruch.