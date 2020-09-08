Palestinians Set to Soften Stance on UAE-Israel Normalization

RAMALLAH (Reuters) -

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting on the UAE-Israel deal, in Ramallah. (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo)

The Palestinian leadership has watered down its criticism of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates before an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday at which the accord will be debated.

A draft resolution presented by the Palestinian envoy, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the U.S.-brokered deal.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also issued instructions on Tuesday banning any offensive statements or actions towards Arab leaders, including UAE rulers.

The draft Palestinian resolution to be debated by Arab foreign ministers said the Israel-U.S.-Emirates announcement “doesn’t diminish Arab consensus over the Palestinian cause. The Palestinian cause is the cause of the entire Arab nation.

“The trilateral announcement doesn’t change the principal Arab vision based on the fact that the two-state solution on the 1967 borders is the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East,” the draft said.

The tone is markedly different from that of Abbas, whose office on Aug. 13 called the accord a “betrayal” and a “stab in the back of the Palestinian cause.”