NYPD Asks for Help Locating Lost Man in Brooklyn

His details are as follows:
Judah Horowitz, 38-year-old male, from 2173 Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York.
It was reported to police that Judah Horowitz was last seen on Monday, at 6:30 p.m. in front of an IHOP located at 1019 Surf Avenue. He is described as a male White, 4′ 11″ tall, 140 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve Polo shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.