Israel Breaks Daily Record Yet Again With 3,392 New Cases; Curfew to Begin Tuesday Night

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3:53 am |

Medical workers wearing protective clothing outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Tuesday morning said that a new record was set, with the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday at 3,392.

While the number of new cases was up, the positivity rate was down, as 40,382 tests were carried out, the positivity rate stood at 8.4%. The rate had surpassed 10% on Sunday and Monday.

There are 27,723 people now battling COVID-19 with 920 receiving care in hospitals and 463 described as seriously ill.

On Monday, Israel saw the 139 seriously ill patients on ventilators, the highest number to date.

Israel’s death toll has risen to 1,026, with six fatalities on Monday, according to Health Ministry.

In the past week, 2,024 new patients were recorded in Yerushalayim, 681 in Bnei Brak, and 331 new cases in Tel Aviv.

Despite the high rate of infection in some communities, the number of people in quarantine remains relatively low.

Health officials continued talks with local municipalities overnight Monday before finalizing on the list of localities that would be imposing a nighttime curfew on their residents.

38 such locations will see a curfew imposed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on Tuesday. Residents would not be allowed to venture more than 500 meters from their homes and travel in and out of these localities would be prohibited except for the purchase of vital supplies or for medical emergencies. Schools would also be closed in the hope of mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

The full list is: Abu Sanan; Umm al-Fahm; the Shachmon neighborhood in Eilat; Elad; the neighborhoods Gimmel, Zayim and Chet in Ashdod; the neighborhoods of Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Carmei Zion in Ashkelon; Buqata; Beit Shemesh; Bnei Brak; the settlement of Najidat in the municipal area of ​​Beina Najidat; Baka al-Gharbiya; Julis; Jaljulia; Jat; Dalit al-Carmel; the settlement of Abbatan in the Zemer local council; Taibeh; Migdal; Yafia; the neighborhoods of Kfar Akev, Beit Hanina, Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, a-Tur, Issawiya, Anata, Shuafat Refugee Camp and Greater Sanhedria in Yerushalayim; the settlement of Kasra in the local council of Kasra-Samia; Kfar Bara; Kfar Manda; Kfar Qassem, excluding the industrial areas Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz; Kafr Qara; the Lakia Local Council; the settlements of Mushirfa and Salem in the Ma’ale Iron local council; Nazareth; Netivot; Ein Mahel; Espia; Ara’ra; Poreidis; Qalanswa; Reina; Rechasim; Neot Yitzchak Rabin and Neot Haneviim neighborhoods in the city of Sderot; and Shefar’am.

On Thursday, the ministers will be asked to approve restrictions to be imposed over the chagim beginning next week, with the possible closure of all schools including those in low infection areas, for the entire month of Tishrei.