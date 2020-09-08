IDF Deploys in Arab Triangle for Coronavirus Work

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3:05 pm |

A view of Taibe, the largest city in the Triangle. (Ori)

As the curfew goes into effect Tuesday night, the IDF Home Command announced the deployment of a reserve battalion to the mostly Arab area known as the Triangle.

“This morning, the 996th Reserve Battalion of the Home Front Command arrived to provide assistance to the area of the ‘Triangle,’ as part of the IDF’s assistance to areas with high infection rates,” the military said.

The nearly 300 soldiers underwent training in carrying out epidemiological surveys and performed 3,406 of them over the past 24 hours.

The deployment includes establishing a drive-in coronavirus testing facility in the area of Daliyat al-Carmel “in order to increase the rate of testing carried out in the region in light of the growing [number of] infections,” the IDF said.

Most of the cities and towns on the curfew list released on Tuesday were Arab.

The IDF continued its other coronavirus operations, taking 8,793 of the 46,153 coronavirus samples on Tuesday. Another 12,829 samples were transported to laboratories from drive-in testing facilities by the IDF. Ninety soldiers are currently working in coronavirus testing labs, the military said.

In addition, the IDF is currently operating 21 coronavirus hotels — 17 of which are being used to treat the 3,096 people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 but only light symptoms, and four that are used to house 645 people who need to be in quarantine.