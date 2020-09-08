Coronavirus Patient Violates Quarantine, Boards Flight

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 8:33 am |

A worker disinfects a plane at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

An Israeli coronavirus patient and her husband boarded a flight on Sunday evening, according to Channel 12. The couple had previously requested signed approval to fly from their health clinic, but when the wife’s details were entered into the system, it was discovered that she was actually a confirmed coronavirus patient. The couple were told to remain in quarantine, but despite this warning, they both left the country on outgoing flights.

The wife boarded flight AF1621 to Paris. It is unclear which flight the husband boarded or why the two ignored the coronavirus regulations.