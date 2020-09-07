Portland Demonstrators Gather Near Police Precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -

Monday, September 7, 2020 at 6:21 am |

Police detain a man during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Demonstrators against police brutality gathered Sunday night near a police precinct on the city’s north side.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said the demonstrators had blocked streets near the precinct. The protesters had come to the area after rallying at a nearby park, KOIN-TV reported.

The agency issued the following warning to the demonstrators on social media: “To those gathered at North Precinct: You are not to enter the property of North Precinct. Southeast Emerson Street is closed between NE MLK and NE 6th Ave. If you enter the property, you are trespassing and subject to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control munitions.”

Firefighters came to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. and put out a mattress fire that was set by protesters, KATU-TV reported. Police later thanked protesters for moving away from the blaze.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches.

Molotov cocktails thrown in the street during a march sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot. Police confirmed that tear gas was deployed to defend themselves and said 59 people were arrested, ranging in age from 15 to 50.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in a park just north of Portland in Vancouver, Washington, for a memorial service for Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Danielson, a supporter of a rightwing group called Patriot Prayer, was shot and killed Aug. 29 after a pro-Trump caravan cruised through downtown Portland. The suspected killer was fatally shot by police Thursday.