New Peak: 12% Test Positive for Coronavirus; Death Toll Up to 1,022

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 7, 2020 at 5:43 am |

View of plastic chairs, each with a red rose and number of people who died due to coronavirus complications, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Coronavirus resurgence continues at an alarming pace as the infection rate increased further and now stands at a startling 12%, data released Monday morning showed.

The percentage of positive tests has risen steadily over the past week, up from some 6% during the last week of August. The percentage of tests which returned positive Sunday was 11.8%, 10.0% on Shabbos and 8.5% on Friday.

At the time when the national lockdown was rolled back in May, positive virus test results were below 1%.

The Health Ministry reported that on Sunday 2,257 people tested positive for coronavirus, with one out of nearly every nine tests returning positive, after 19,353 tests had been conducted.

916 patients are being treated in hospitals, of whom 476 are listed in serious condition. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has gone up to 137, equaling the record high reported in Israel back in April.

Last Tuesday, the number of ventilated patients stood at 115, which represents an increase of 22 patients in just a week.

The number of active patients in Israel rose to 26,776.

The death toll from coronavirus-related complications has increased to 1,022.

Yerushalayim still boasts the highest number of active patients, with 3,268, followed by Bnei Brak with 1,350, Ashdod with 1,100, Modi’in Illit with 718 and Tel Aviv with 701.