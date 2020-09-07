Want up-to-the-
September 7, 2020
September 7, 2020
י"ח אלול תש"פ
י"ח אלול תש"פ
Community
Harvesting Lulavim in Israel Ahead of Sukkos
Harvesting Lulavim in Israel Ahead of Sukkos
Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:30 am
י"ח אלול תש"פ
Harvesting
lulavim
from palm trees at the Sdeh Eliyahu kibbutz on Monday, in preparation for Sukkos. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
The freshly harvested
lulavim
. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
(Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
(Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
