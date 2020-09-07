Community

Harvesting Lulavim in Israel Ahead of Sukkos

Harvesting lulavim from palm trees at the Sdeh Eliyahu kibbutz on Monday, in preparation for Sukkos. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
The freshly harvested lulavim. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
(Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
(Gershon Elinson/Flash90)