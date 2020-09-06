Netanyahu Triples Funding for Food to Needy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 4:35 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (far right) in a meeting on Sunday with heads of food distribution organizations.

(Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday night that government funding for organizations distributing food to the needy will be tripled in the days approaching the Chagim.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he has decided to increase threefold, to 18 million shekels the financial support for non-profit associations and roof organizations that distribute food parcels on a regular basis, and to allocate a budget of NIS 9 million for food parcels for Rosh Hashanah.

Netanyahu, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli met on Sunday with representatives of non-profit associations that distribute food to people in need. Participating were: founder of Latet Gilles Darmon, Latet Executive Director Eran Weintrob, Yad Eliezer Assistant Director Eli Yaakobi, Pitchon-Lev Director Eli Cohen, Migdal Ohr Director Shai Amir and Chasdei Naomi project manager Tshuva Cavra.

Also attending the meeting were the head of staff in the Prime Minister’s bureau Asher Hayon, Prime Minister’s Office Acting Director General Ronen Peretz.