Israel’s Coronavirus Infection Rate Surpasses 10% Mark

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 5:18 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Lod, Friday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel reached another worrying milestone as the country’s coronavirus infection rate has surpassed the 10% mark, the Health Ministry statistics showed on Sunday morning.

The Health Ministry said that while over the last day only 1,493 people tested positive, the contagion rate has remained alarmingly high since the number of tests conducted has dropped to 15,837.

The ministry said one out of every 10 tests returned positive.

445 patients are listed in a serious condition and 119 require ventilator support. The death toll from coronavirus-related complications has increased to 1,010.

In weekly figures released by the Health Ministry, Yerushalayim still boasts the highest number of new coronavirus cases, with 1,738 diagnoses recorded in the capital. Next is Bnei Brak, with 875 cases reported over the past week, followed by 679 in Ashdod, 481 in Modi’in Iillit and 474 in Beit Shemesh.