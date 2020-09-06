Gantz Lifts Freeze on Building Permits in Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:47 pm |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Bnei Brak on Sunday. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

A months-long stall in granting permits for housing construction in Yehuda and Shomron came to an end on Sunday as Defense Minister and head of the Blue & White party Benny Gantz authorized the process to resume.

The stop on housing was imposed, as many had surmised, to appease the Trump administration to back the unilateral extension of sovereignty in Yehuda and Shomron and the Jordan Valley. This was confirmed by Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ in interviews given in recent days.

Gantz authorized the Planning Committee to meet and review plans for 5,000 housing units in the region, according to Channel 12. The committee did not meet for almost six months, while sovereignty was on the agenda.