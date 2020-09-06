Despite Heat-Wave, Kinneret With Highest September Level in 27 Years

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 5:16 am |

View of the Kinneret as seen from Mitzpeh Ofir in the Golan Heights. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Despite the intense late-summer heat wave Israel is going through, the Kinneret is at its highest level for this time of year in 27 years, the Water Authority reported Thursday.

Another surprising phenomenon, last noted 17 years ago, is a steady flow in the Dan spring, which has increased slightly.

Data provided by the Water Authority’s Hydrological Service indicate that over the course of August, the water level in the Kinneret dropped by 14 centimetres (5.5 inches) due to reduced pumping. The current level is the highest since 1993, when the level of the lake at the start of September stood at 209.33 meters (687 feet) below sea level, or 0.73 meters (2.4 feet) below the upper Red Line, the point at which shoreline facilities start flooding.

The level of the Kinneret also dropped by 14 cm. in August, putting the water level at the lowest point on earth at 434.86 meters (1,427 feet) below sea level.