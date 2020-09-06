Chareidi Mayors Protest ‘Unfair’ Guidelines as Final List of Locked Down Cities to Be Released

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 6:12 am |

A deserted street in Bnei Brak, during the April lockdown. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The final list of cities to be locked down, out of the list of more than 30 red cities, is expected to be released later Sunday. Over the weekend, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that “total lockdowns” are only expected to be placed on eight to ten of the country’s “reddest” communities, while night lockdowns and other restrictions may be more appropriate for others.

Gamzu explained last week that residents of the reddest cities would be restricted from traveling more than 500 meters from their homes. In addition, schools – except for special education – would be closed, entry and exit would be limited to only essential workers, and nonessential businesses would be banned from operating.

Since the announcement by the Coronavirus Cabinet to lock down red cities last week, most of which are chareidi or Arab, there has been strong backlash from both sectors against the move.

Bnei Brak Mayor Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, whose city is on the short list for a lock down, said there is no dialogue between health authorities and the city, and no reasons have been given for the decision on the closure backed by data. However, he said, it is made clear that they will continue to do everything to maintain the health of the residents as has been done so far.

Elad Mayor Rabbi Yisrael Porush also voiced his opposition to the lockdown. Elad is also deemed to be a “bright red” city.

One of the issues that has been mentioned time and again is that if a yeshivah bachur who lives in Bnei Brak but is learning in a yeshivah out of the town and tests positive, these numbers are added to the city of origin – even though the bachurim are staying in their yeshivah until after Yom Kippur, and therefore can’t infect anyone in their home town.

Chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee, MK Rabbi Yakov Asher, appealed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and presented an alternative to closure: restrictions and partial or flexible closures overseen by local authorities. He said this will be “much more effective than a full closure in a few individual cities.”

Gamzu is set to visit Beit Shemesh on Sunday, which is on the list of red zones. The city’s mayor, Aliza Bloch, is expected to voice her opposition to a total closure.

In an interview on Channel 12 on Motzoei Shabbos, Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri (Shas) came out against the planned lockdowns and said that a nationwide closure is the only way to reduce the number of new coronavirus cases.

“No one has succeeded in bringing down the numbers with another method,” Rabbi Deri said.

The localized lockdowns are part of Prof. Gamzu’s “traffic light” plan to differentiate between areas based upon their per capita infection rates.

“The plan isn’t the cure, it’s a tool for managing the crisis,” Rabbi Deri said, asserting that a general lockdown is the only way to defeat the virus.

He said that a nationwide lockdown will soon come into effect and that ministers will convene Thursday to decide on the matter. He also said that localized ones are more difficult to enforce than a general one, and are therefore meaningless.