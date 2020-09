YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 7:04 am |

View of the community of Ariel. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

The IDF reported Sunday an attempted stabbing attack that took place near the town of Ariel.

A terrorist approached the soldiers’ station at the Ariel Junction, drew a knife and attempted to stab one of the troops. B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was wounded.

The wannabe terrorist fled the scene and after a short chase was found and arrested.