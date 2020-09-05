Cuomo Hails 29th Straight Day of Under 1% Coronavirus Positivity Rate for NY

NEW YORK (New York Daily News/TNS) -

Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:42 pm |

New York is on a coronavirus roll — and the good news has gone on for nearly a month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state is celebrating a 29th successive day of sub-1% positivity in statewide COVID-19 testing.

“Our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics,” Cuomo said.

He warned New Yorkers not to let their guard down as the long weekend marking the unofficial end of summer arrives.

“We cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York tough,” Cuomo said.

The state reported 801 positive coronavirus tests out of nearly 100,000 results, or a positivity rate of 0.8%.

The biggest problem spot remains the region around Buffalo, although the mini-outbreak there appears to be easing. The positive test rate stood at 1.2% Friday, a significant drop from the 1.8% recorded Wednesday.

There were just two deaths from the virus, a far cry from the 800 people who were dying daily at the horrifying peak of the pandemic in April.

A total of 425 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with coronavirus, a number that has remained relatively low for months now.

So far the state has successfully avoided the upsurge that has hit various regions of the country over the summer. Even as the pandemic wanes in the Sun Belt, numbers are rising rapidly in the Midwest.

It remains to be seen whether students returning to school and colleges will cause caseloads to surge. But there are already some ominous signs.

The nation recorded more than 51,000 new cases Friday, the most in a single day since Aug. 15, according to a Washington Post tally. That could be a statistical blip — or more likely a canary in the coal mine that new hot spots are now driving caseloads and positivity rates up again.