Trucks to Spray for Mosquitos in Boro Park Thursday Night

(BoroPark24.com) -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:02 am |

Parts of Boro Park will be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday night.

To reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department will conduct an adulticide treatment in Brooklyn and Queens, including parts of the zip codes 11219 and 11204. Trucks will spray pesticides between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

The Health Department will use very low concentrations of DeltaGard and/or Anvil. The risks of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low. Anyone who is sensitive to spray ingredients may experience a rash or short-term eye or throat irritation. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected.

The agency is advising people to stay indoors when possible and keep air conditioners on.