Israel Tops Global Coronavirus List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:57 pm |

Israel’s rate of coronavirus infections has outstripped that of all other countries, according to media reports citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

The news comes as the coronavirus cabinet approved lockdowns for about 30 cities and towns to commence next Monday, as efforts to contain the virus have not succeeded.

Per capita, Israel’s rate of 199.3 new cases a day per 1 million residents places it ahead of Brazil (188), Spain (178), the United States (129) and France (80), with the highest Covid-19 numbers in the world as of the week ending September 2.

Israel’s Channel 12 and 13, which both carried the report appeared to be relying on statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).