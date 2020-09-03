Israel, Italy Successfully Launch Nano-Satellite DIDO-III

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:35 am |

The DIDO-III satellite.

Israel and Italy early Thursday morning launched nano-satellite DIDO-III, manufactured by Israeli company SpacePharma.

This special project, a collaboration between the Israeli Space Agency in the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Italian Space Agency, together with the development of SpacePharma, carries a tiny laboratory in which four medical scientific experiments to test drug resistance will be conducted under conditions of microgravity.

The satellite took off at 4:51 a.m. Israel time.

Avi Blasberger, head of Israel’s Space Agency, said the satellite will work as a mini-lab conducting experiments in microgravity conditions.

“Such experiments are usually performed by astronauts,” he explained, pointing out that the mini-satellite will be able to conduct them autonomously.

He stressed that SpacePharma is the only commercial company in the world to run a space-based research lab, except for NASA.