Gantz Orders Reservist to Assist With Corona

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6:51 pm |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF to bolster police reinforcements with hundreds of soldiers to help deal with the Red Cities, adding 7,000 reservists to the battle with Corona.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Gantz directed the army to coordinate with the Israel Police and reinforce it with hundreds of IDF soldiers in the 30 red cities starting this coming Monday.

Gantz also instructed the Home Front Command to strengthen activity in these cities by focusing on epidemiological investigations, testing, assistance with food packages and increase cooperation with local authorities.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense approved the extension of 7,000 reserve units for the fight against Corona for another two months: 3,000 units for operations within the Red Cities, an additional 3,000 for operations at the Corona Headquarters and 1,000 reserve units for ongoing operations of the Home Front Command.