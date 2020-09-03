Gamzu to Recommend to Corona Cabinet to Add Bnei Brak, Elad, to ‘Red’ Cities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:22 am |

Israeli police officers guard at the entrance to the city of Elad, June 24, during a full closure on the city following the spread of the coronavirus. (Flash90)

Over 3,000 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel over the last 24 hours, breaking the record yet again. The Health Ministry published the number early Thursday, ahead of the coronavirus cabinet meeting.

The spike, which came just two days after millions of Israeli children went back to school, prompted health officials to warn that additional nationwide health restrictions could be rolled out to curb the spread.

Professor Ronni Gamzu, the official leading Israel’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, warned that local lockdowns could be imposed in cities with high rates of coronavirus infection.

“Red and orange cities will require additional restrictions,” Gamzu said Wednesday, referring to areas designated as having high infection rates under his “traffic light” plan.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday released a list of 23 “red” cities. Most are Arab-majority locales, and only a few are chareidi areas.

Based on Gamzu’s criteria, the chareidi cities of Bnei Brak and Elad, along with the Arab city of Nazareth, are also set to be declared “red” cities. Both Bnei Brak and Elad have already been subject to closures. Naming these cities as “red” would mean the closure of the education institutions in the cities. Twelve neighborhoods in Yerushalayim were also on Gamzu’s list to be deemed “red” – none of them chareidi.

A senior official in the coronavirus cabinet told Kan News that the new data, with over 3,000 new cases, “will force the cabinet to decide on significant restrictions in red cities. The new figure may give impetus to a renewed demand for lockdown or extensive nationwide restrictions.”

Another cabinet member, Science Minister Yizhar Shay, cautioned that “we must prevent the flooding of hospitals and reduce the number of patients.”

He said that in order to prevent extensive restrictions across the whole country that greater restrictions – and enforcement of them – must be implemented.

“Extend the closure of educational institutions,” he recommended, “reduce the number of meetings between people… It is in our hands,” Shay said. “This is a virus that attacks those who are not careful.”

The government has resisted demands to lock down “red areas,” due to the economic toll.

The number of active patients rose to 23,698, including 418 who are in serious condition, among them 118 who are on ventilators. 3,074 of the 34,131 people screened for the virus on Wednesday tested positive – a rate of 9%.

The Health Ministry announced no new deaths since Wednesday night, keeping the toll at 969.

Israeli media reported Wednesday about a back-to-school party in Be’er Sheva at which dozens of teenagers gathered without keeping restrictions, such as wearing masks or social distancing. Later, it was discovered that one of the students was infected with coronavirus and the entire grade of 107 students had to enter isolation.

Similar parties, gatherings and even concerts took place in the Hefer Valley region and Dimona.