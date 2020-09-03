104℉ in Yerushalayim, Power Usage Breaks Record Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:48 pm |

A worker of Israeli Electricity Company is raised by crane to a utility pole to perform maintenance work, in the outskirts of Yerushalayim. (Flash 90/File Photo)

As the heat wave continued, so electricity usage continued to break records on Thursday.

Power consumption on Thursday reached an all-time high for Israel of 14,622 MW. It marked the third time this week the record was broken: on Sunday peak usage reached 14,089 MW, and on Monday, it was 14,310 MW.

The power highs followed extremely high temperatures around the country. In Yerushalayim it was a sweltering 104 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday.

The peak before the current heat wave was recorded on May 20, 2020, when a power consumption of 13,854 MW was recorded.

Press releases from the Israel Electric Company were also reaching promotional highs. CEO Ofer Bloch said: “We have been operating in particularly extreme weather conditions for a week now and the last word has probably not been said yet. IEC employees work in a challenging and exceptional environment in managing the electricity supply and production system in this extreme weather.

“To my delight, our skilled workers, together with our private partners, have enabled us to meet the demands and highs that are broken again and again every year, as well as to provide electricity to everyone who demands it,” Bloch added.