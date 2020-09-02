Rosh Ha’ayin Stabbing Victim Back on Feet Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:18 pm |

Rafael Levy, who was stabbed 28 times by a Palestinian terrorist and nearly died, is back on his feet.

Levy was attacked at a construction site in Rosh Ha’ayin on August 15 by a man who had entered Israel illegally. He was later captured by the Shin Bet in his hometown Jenin, though details remain under a gag order.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Levy gave birth to a baby boy. “This is my victory!” he proclaimed in a posting alongside a picture of him and his wife holding the baby on their way home from Beilinson Hospital.

“Less than three weeks ago I was reborn. I was critically wounded by a terrorist in Rosh Ha’Ayin (yes that was me). The terrorist (may his name be obliterated) stabbed me 28 times, wounded me very badly, and nearly killed me. But I won!!! Here, today, after less than 3 weeks, I am on my feet. It’s painful standing up, but I am strong,” he said.

“I thank G-d, who decided that my time had not yet come and gave me another chance to continue living,” Levy continued, “Thank you my dear wife who did not leave me for a moment and gave me all the strength to recover and fight and get stronger! This is my answer to terrorism, to the terrorist. They teach their children murder and hatred, while we teach ours life and love! This is my answer to terrorism, and this is my great victory. The people of Israel are alive and well.”