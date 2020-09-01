Israel Records New Daily High of Coronavirus Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:38 am |

A Magen David Adom coronavirus drive through testing complex in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Tuesday that 2,159 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the highest daily tally recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic.

This surpasses the previous record of 2,100 cases reported on July 28.

The death toll in Israel has risen to 939, after 14 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 117,030.

There are currently 20,502 active cases of the virus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

436 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with an additional 186 in moderate condition. There are 116 patients who are on respirators.

Of the 28,508 tests processed Monday, 7.6% came back positive, down from 8.6% of the tests processed Sunday and 9.0% of tests that came back positive on Shabbos.